After his manager, Wack 100 claimed YG was once a Crip and isn’t really from Compton and his appearance with YG & Tyga in the new video “Bop”, Blueface give fans his new project titled Dirt Bag. Featuring eight new tracks and guest appearances by Offset, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Mozzy, and The Game.

You can stream Dirt Bag below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.