Rick Ross stays on schedule and delivers his highly anticipated new album Port of Miami 2. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances Wale, Gunplay, Summer Walker, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, YFN Lucci, Ball Greezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry. Ross spoke to Zane Lowe about the project:

“The love for this shit is still burning, the fire’s still burning. To me, that’s the only thing left for me to continue to do is raise the stakes. And I got to accept the challenges. That’s what a boss does.”

You can stream Port of Miami 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





Tracklist

1. Act a Fool ft. Wale

2. Turnpike Ike

3. Nobody’s Favorite ft. Gunplay

4. Summer Reign ft. Summer Walker

5. White Lines ft. Dej Loaf

6. Big Tyme ft. Swizz Beatz

7. Bogus Charms ft. Meek Mill

8. Rich N*gga Lifestyle ft. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. Born To Kill ft. Jeezy

10. Fascinated

11. I Still Pray ft. YFN Lucci & Ball Greezy

12. Running The Streets ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry

13. Vegas Residency

14. Mayback Music VI

15. Gold Roses ft. Drake