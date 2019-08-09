Jeezy ‘TM104’ Album Artwork

Jeezy is scheduled to release his new album TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman on August 23rd, which will be his final album. He decides to reveal the official artwork with the caption:

For my day 1’s & everyone that been around me since the beginning — this one’s for you‼️ 07.26.05-08.23.19 Official Album Cover

He added:

I came from nothing mane

Leaving with everything ‼️ And I did it all in a pair of Air Forces 101-104 They couldn’t walk a mile in em ⛄️ #TheLegendofTheSnowman #TM104

You can pre-order TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman now on JeezyShop.com.