Damian Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A. just released a new project titled Big D.O.L.L.A.. Here is one of the standout cuts from the project titled “Sorry” featuring Lil Wayne.

Big D.O.L.L.A. featuring 10 new records and guest appearances by Jeremih, Mozzy, & more

You can stream “Sorry” below and download now on Apple Music/Google Play.