After teasing it for the past couple of weeks, Megan Thee Stallion delivers her highly anticipated new single “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign. Nicki spoke about her addition to the record on Twitter:

“I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man. But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr.”

You can stream “Hot Girl Summer” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.