With the release of Rick Ross’ new album Port of Miami 2, we now know that the epic Lil Wayne & Pusha T collab didn’t make it to the final cut. That doesn’t mean it didn’t exist. The internet wins again as the original cut Pusha T verse has now surfaced online as the promo CD version.

Looks Like Pusha didn’t clear his verse for the final cut but the bars live on (for now).

Check out Pusha T’s cut verse below and download Port of Miami 2 now on Apple Music/Google Play.