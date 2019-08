Benny the Butcher’s “18 Wheeler” recently hit a million stream on Spotify along with him and his Griselda bredren signing a new deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation, Benny celebrates by sitting down with Genius and breaking down the lyrics. Produced by DJ Shay.

He talks about drug slang, hoe he got Pusha T on the song, the meaning behind the titled, his experience in the streets & more.

Watch the full clip on below and download his new album The Plugs I Met on Apple Music/Google Play.