Gangrene producer/MC Oh No links up with MC/Producer Fokis for a joint project titled, This Thing Called Life. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by Ras Kass & Papi Shank. Produced entirely by Oh No. Fokis spoke about the project stating it was

“An Introspective Look At Life of A Child Born and Raised in the ghetto, determined to make it out.”

You can stream This Thing Called Life in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.