Ohio’s Trippie Redd delivers his sophomore album titled !. Featuring fourteen new tracks and guest appearances by Playboi Carti, The Game, Lil Baby, Lil Duke, and Coi Leray. Trippie had this to say about his new album.

“At the end of the day, it’s just like some timeless music. The music is just what I’ve been working on since after A Love Letter to You 3. It’s got a bunch of different vibes like nothing anybody’s ever heard before.”

You can stream ! in its entirety below and download it now Apple Music/Google Play.