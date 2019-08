In this episode:

Rick Ross’ highly anticipated album, Port of Miami 2 dropped and the guys give their thoughts on it (18:38). They also discuss Joe Biden’s comments on ‘poor kids’ (60:40), an update on Tyrese’s pettiness (70:50) and women being in their comfort zone (91:11).

Sleeper Picks

Joe: Xzibit – “The Foundation” Rory: AZ – “Wanna Be There” Mal: DMX -“Blackout” Parks: Sean Price – “Violent”