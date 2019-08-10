Ashanti teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own swimwear collection. To celebrate the collection, she delivers a new collab with Afro B aptly titled “Pretty Little Thing”. When asked about the collection she stated:

“I wanted the collection to feel like a global, exotic vacation. I wanted the pieces to stand out, and most importantly, I wanted women to feel empowered — any shape, color, size. I wanted women to feel confident and sexy,”

