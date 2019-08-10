Rick Ross just released his new album Port of Miami 2, which highly anticipated collab didn’t happen on “Maybach Music VI”. It was confirmed on the Joe Budden Podcast by Parks, who is a popular engineer, that he heard the full version with Wayne & Pusha T but that version didn’t make it to the album. The album version was missing Pusha’s verse.

Rick Ross sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, to talk about fans have been wanting to know more, Coming to America 2, why he took Pusha T off “Maybach Music VI”, his true thoughts on Drake’s 2015 Meek Mill diss track “Back to Back”, his health, and more.

At around 16:10 mark He breaks down why he removed Pusha T from “Maybach Music VI”. He revealed that both the verse were cleared stating:

“What’s so dope about it is that both verses were cleared from both parties. But like I said, it was more about the bigger picture, is this gonna move the two getting together & closer. And I didn’t feel like it was the time for that.”

Watch the full interview


