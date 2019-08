Nef The Pharaoh links up with his Sac Town bredren ShooterGang Kony for his new single titled “Beat The Vest Up”. He told The Fader about the record:

“This song was inspired by real-life; don’t kill nobody after listening to this song”.

His new project Mushrooms & Coloring Books hits stores on August 14th.

Watch the “Beat The Vest Up” and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.