Slim 400 survived being shot nine bullets on June 29th and was hospitalized for a brief moment while he recovered from his injuries. He returns with his new Young Dolph-assisted single titled “Shake Back”. Produced by Lil Cyko. Slim told Complex how the song came about:

“Went straight from the hospital to the studio, listened to two beats, hop’d on the second track, played some dark shit from Lil Cyko, laid my verse 2-4 bars at a time. The next day pulled up on Young Dolph. He had DM’d me after Nipsey passed, saying be safe on some RNS. I felt he been thru it, I been thru it and out of that came ‘Shake Back!'”

Slim 400 is also working on a new project with Mozzy titled IceWata.

You can stream “Shake Back” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

