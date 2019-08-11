Slim 400 survived being shot nine bullets on June 29th and was hospitalized for a brief moment while he recovered from his injuries. He returns with his new Young Dolph-assisted single titled “Shake Back”. Produced by Lil Cyko. Slim told Complex how the song came about:
“Went straight from the hospital to the studio, listened to two beats, hop’d on the second track, played some dark shit from Lil Cyko, laid my verse 2-4 bars at a time. The next day pulled up on Young Dolph. He had DM’d me after Nipsey passed, saying be safe on some RNS. I felt he been thru it, I been thru it and out of that came ‘Shake Back!'”
Slim 400 is also working on a new project with Mozzy titled IceWata.
You can stream “Shake Back” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
Me & @MozzyThaMotive bout 2 record a tape & keep it lit 4 tha Streetz if y’all didn’t kno. Who mad
(SO WHAT BYEEEE !) #icewata ❄️💦 #hellgang pic.twitter.com/MHmoifWD1i
— slim400blk (@officialslim400) August 4, 2019