A$AP Ferg just announced that he will be hitting the road on a North American tour called the Yedi Tour.
The tour will also feature performances by Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO and kicks off November 7th in Pittsburgh and run through December 21 in Brooklyn, NY.
Tickets go on sale starting August 16th at 10:00AM local time. Ferg’s new EP Floor Seats is also set to drop August 16. Check out the full list of cities and dates below.
11/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
11/8 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/9 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live
11/10 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre
11/12 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!
11/13 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room
11/14 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
11/15 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club
11/16 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre
11/18 — Denver, CO — The Mission Ballroom
11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
11/22 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater
11/24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
11/26 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
11/29 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
11/30 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
12/1 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues
12/3 — Albuquerque, NM — The Historic El ReyTheater
12/5 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory
12/6 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
12/8 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/9 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater
12/10 — Atlanta, GA — The Buckhead Theatre
12/12 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
12/13 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
12/14 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
12/15 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
12/17 — Toronto, Ontario — Rebel
12/18 — Montreal, Quebec — MTELUS
12/19 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
12/20 — New York, NY — Terminal 5
12/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel
View this post on Instagram