A$AP Ferg just announced that he will be hitting the road on a North American tour called the Yedi Tour.

The tour will also feature performances by Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO and kicks off November 7th in Pittsburgh and run through December 21 in Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets go on sale starting August 16th at 10:00AM local time. Ferg’s new EP Floor Seats is also set to drop August 16. Check out the full list of cities and dates below.

11/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

11/8 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/9 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live

11/10 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

11/12 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!

11/13 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room

11/14 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

11/15 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club

11/16 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

11/18 — Denver, CO — The Mission Ballroom

11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

11/22 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

11/24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

11/26 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield

11/27 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

11/29 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

11/30 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

12/1 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

12/3 — Albuquerque, NM — The Historic El ReyTheater

12/5 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory

12/6 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

12/8 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/9 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

12/10 — Atlanta, GA — The Buckhead Theatre

12/12 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

12/13 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

12/14 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

12/15 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

12/17 — Toronto, Ontario — Rebel

12/18 — Montreal, Quebec — MTELUS

12/19 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

12/20 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

12/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel