Jidenna just announced his upcoming project titled 85 to Africa. Here is his new single titled “Sou Sou”.

85 to Africa is inspired by Jidenna’s real-life altering experience where he was living in an Atlanta mansion and paying his rent to the homeowners for years, but one day he opened the door to the sheriff’s telling him he needed to exit the property immediately. The homeowners hadn’t been paying the mortgage and Jidenna was being evicted. Faced with his new reality, he decided to pack up his belonging and move to Africa.

