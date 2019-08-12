Detroit’s Teejayx6 was handcuffed and taken into to custody by the FBI in Los Angeles over the weekend. Before the arrest, he had a chance to sit down with No Jumper’s Adam 22 for a tell all interview. He talks about his life as scammer, avoiding the feds, ordering guns off the dark web, selling fake weed, his unique rap style, Eminem influence & more.

Watch the full interview below.

