Detroit’s Teejayx6 was handcuffed and taken into to custody by the FBI in Los Angeles over the weekend. Before the arrest, he had a chance to sit down with No Jumper’s Adam 22 for a tell all interview. He talks about his life as scammer, avoiding the feds, ordering guns off the dark web, selling fake weed, his unique rap style, Eminem influence & more.
Watch the full interview below.
Footage of Teejayx6 getting arrested tonight at his show pic.twitter.com/Cv9kSpYN52
— adam22 (@adam22) August 11, 2019