Pro Era’s producer/DJ Powers Pleasant is gearing up to release his new project Life Is Beautiful. He drops off his new single “Can’t Fucc Wit It” featuring Buddy & G Perico.e The official video drops Wednesday.

Life Is Beautiful will feature seven new songs. with the official tracklist below but some of the features are yet to be revealed.

Check out “Can’t Fucc Wit It” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

1. Sway’s Intro

2. Vintage Chanel feat. ____

3. Please Forgive feat. Denzel Curry, IDK, Zillakami @ Zombie Juice

4. Can’t Fucc Wit It feat. G Perico & Buddy

5. Pull Up feat. Joey Bada$$ & A$AP Ferg

6. Hit My Line feat. ____, ____, & ____

7. Purified feat. ____

8. Pull Up Remix feat. ____, ____ & ____