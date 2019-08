In this episode:

Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma & Jinx sound off on the following topics: Top 50 best rapper list (3:18), Mass Shooting in Texas & Ohio (10:30), Cyntoia Brown released from prison (20:48), Illinois prison population down by 20% (30:20), Black Excellence (35:27), The female impact on Hip Hop (38:20), Spinderella sues Salt N Pepa for unpaid royalties (50:49), Reginae Carter caught spying on boyfriend at party (1:02:46)