To celebrate his birthday, Tax Stone drops a new episode of his popular podcast Tax Season from behind bars with recently released bartender/entertainer Star Brim. Tax and Star chop it up about their time in jail, people not supporting them in jail, people that write them, his relationships in jail with people outside a jail, loyalty from women, what he’s learned in jail, Trump, immigration, how he met N.O.R.E., Charlemagne, Peter Rosenberg trying get him beat up, his close relationship with Nipsey Hussle & more.

After a nearly three year hiatus, Tax Season is back with a very special episode with Star Brim where the duo discusses politics, why it’s dangerous to be a music critic, how he was the juice god when he was home, supporting women in rap, Meek Mill and Jay Z working on prison reform, how Nipsey’s death hurt him and much more. Also Star makes a special announcement so make sure you press play because life is about progression.