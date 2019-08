JPEGMAFIA gives fans the official video for his new single “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot”. Directed by Andrew Mcglennon.

His JPEGMAFIA Type Tour kicks off on October 14th in Scottsdale, AZ and runs through November 11th in Baltimore, MD.

Watch the clip below and download “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot” now on Apple Music/Google Play.