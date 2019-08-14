Skyzoo and Pete Rock will be releasing a joint project titled Retropolitan. The first release is titled “It’s All Good”. Produced by Pete Rock, removed from his stash of beats dating back to 1994. Pete Rock spoke about the instrument stating:

“‘The crazy thing about this beat is that I made it in ’94. This beat is 25 years old. I never retouched it or re-did it. It came out of the SP-1200. This was when I was making “The World Is Yours” and those sessions.'”

Skyzoo added about the project:

“It’s a New York album, but whether or not you’re from New York, you’re going to love it. storytelling and production from a top-three producer ever, but it’s not dated. It’s just if the sound of the hip-hop we grew up on continued to be at the forefront and elevated.”

You can stream “It’s All Good” below.

