Snoop Dogg will be releasing his new album I Wanna Thank Me on August 16th. Following record to reveal his reconciliation with Suge Knight titled “Let Bygones Be Bygones”, Snoop liberates another new single titled “Do It When I’m In It” featuring Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd.

I Wanna Thank Me will also features guest appearances by Trey Songz, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, YG, Mustard, Chris Brown and more.

You can stream “Do It When I’m In It” below and pre-order I Wanna Thank Me now on Apple Music/Google Play.





