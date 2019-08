Common will be releasing his new album Let Love on August 30. He recently hit the stage at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the lead single “Hercules” featuring Swizz Beatz. He plans to release and extended version of the visual soon.

He also sat down for an interview to talk about his new album, 70’s crush & more.

Check the performance and interview below and pre-order Let Love now on Apple Music/Google Play.