Cardi B Stars In Reebok’s ‘Meet You There’ Campaign

Cardi B and Reebok team up again for a new commercial for their new Meet You There collection.

In the clip, Cardi describes how her hometown the Bronx and her friends have influenced her unique personal style.

“A lot of people always talk about how I talk, I have a really deep accent. I started feeling really insecure about it, but it’s like nah, forget it. I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s something I gotta do to stay me.”

The Meet You There Collection is available now. Prices range from $25-$70.

Watch the commercial below.

