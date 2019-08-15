Cardi B Stars In Reebok’s ‘Meet You There’ Campaign

Cardi B and Reebok team up again for a new commercial for their new Meet You There collection.

In the clip, Cardi describes how her hometown the Bronx and her friends have influenced her unique personal style.

A lot of people always talk about how I talk, I have a really deep accent. I started feeling really insecure about it, but it’s like nah, forget it. I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s something I gotta do to stay me.”

The Meet You There Collection is available now. Prices range from $25-$70.

Watch the commercial below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR