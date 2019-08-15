Wale just announced his Everything Is Fine Tour and quickly follows with the official video for his buzzing new single “On Chill” featuring Jeremih.
One RT and I’ll announce tour dates and drop another song this week . Tehehhe
— Wale (@Wale) August 12, 2019
Wow Leonardo DiCaprio Russell Crowe Eddie Murphy Cher The Junkyard Dog AC Slater PacMan Ryu Zero Suit Samus Daniel Day Lewis .. are allllllll not in the #OnChillVideo that’s crazy to me
— Wale (@Wale) August 15, 2019