1017 Eskimo Record’s Yung Mal premieres the official video for his new single “Numbers”. His new mixtape Iceburg hits stores on August 30th.

Shit here so fuckin hard man 🕴🏽🔥 aLBUM this month babyyy shit finna do #’s on god… ICEBURG #numberschallenge

Watch the visual below and download “Numbers” now on Apple Music/Google Play.