A few days ago, Mike WiLL Made-It teased that two new Swae Lee singles. One was a solo record and the was a collab with Drake titled “Won’t Be Late”. Here is the solo record titled “Sextasy”. His new album is set to be released in September.

You can stream “Sextasy” below and download it now on Apple Music.

View this post on Instagram 💊❤️ A post shared by Mike WiLL Made-It (@mikewillmadeit) on Aug 15, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT