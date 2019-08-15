On yesterday’s episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Nicki Minaj revealed that she had a real issue with Rick Ross for his lyric about her on “Apple Of My Eye” from his last album Rather You Than Me. Rozay rapped “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki”. Nicki’s gripe was:

“you come out on an album when it’s time to sell some weak ass f*cking album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj. What?… Boy, sit yo fat ass down.”

Rick Ross sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his upcoming book, new album Port Of Miami 2, his response to Nicki, her fragile position between Meek and Drake when they were beefing and more.

Watch the full interview below. His response to Nicki Minaj takes place around the 33:06 mark

