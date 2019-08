Quality Control Music delivers the second installment of their Control The Streets album series. Featuring thirty-six new songs and guest appearances by Migos, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, City Girls, Gunna, Tee Grizzley, and more.

You can stream Control The Streets, Vol. 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.