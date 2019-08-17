Paper Route Empire’s Young Dolph and Key Glock continue to push their joint project Dum and Dummer. Here is the official video for their latest single from the project “Water on Water on Water”. Dolph had this to say about the visual:

“I told the director that I needed to include these things in the video: A big water scene, all of my cars, so we made sure the new G-Wagon was in there, and I wanted a zebra in it. And I’ve always got to highlight beautiful dark-skinned women. We filmed it a while ago but with all the special effects, it took a while to get it just right.”

