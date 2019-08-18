In this episode:

The guys return to Park’s house after a few days of being in L.A. and begin by recapping their trip (9:50). They recap the aftermath of the Nicki interview including Rick Ross comments on Nicki (17:00). They also talk Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL (30:05), when women cheat/forgivness bag (70:02), and why making a hit for older acts have changed (110:05) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Kwame and a New Beginning – “Ownlee Eue” Rory: Havoc – “Be There” Mal: Jadakiss – “Shootouts” Parks: Common – “Book of Life”