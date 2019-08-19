Jeezy Reveals ‘TM104’ Album Tracklist

Jeezy’s will be releasing his new album TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman on August 23rd. Today he decides to reveal the official tracklist which will feature eighteen new songs and guest appearances by Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, CeeLo Green, Gunna, Queen Naija, John Legend and more.

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order now on JeezyShop.com.

1. The Entrapreneur

2. Big Shit

3. Look Like

4. Better Tell ‘Em

5. Mr. Pyrex

6. Already Rich (Feat. CeeLo Green)

7. 1 Time

8. Oh Yea (Feat. Ball Greezy)

9. White Keys

10. MLK BLVD (Feat. Meek Mill)

11. ’06 (Feat. Rick Ross)

12. Don’t Make Me

13. Fake Love (Feat. Queen Naija)

14. All Night (Feat. Gunna)

15. 4Play (Feat. Ty Dolla Sign)

16. Play it Safe (Feat. Noah Scharf)

17. Don’t Forget

18. The Real MVP (Feat. John Legend)