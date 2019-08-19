Little Brother Will Release Their New Album ‘May The Lord Watch' Tonight



North Carolina duo, Little Brother has just that they will release their highly anticipated reunion album May The Lord Watch tonight at midnight. When it was originally announced, it was rumored that just a song was dropping but it has been confirmed that their full project will hit streaming services later tonight. Phonte took to Instagram to reveal the official artwork with the caption:

Little Brother. May The Lord Watch. Midnight. #LBbizness #MTLW

Pooh and ‘Te have released various solo projects over the last nine years but this is their first project together since 2010’s The LeftBack. Check back later tonight for the full stream.