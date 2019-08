Australia’s Tkay Maidza links up JPEGMAFIA for the official video to their collab “Awake”, Off of Tkay Maidza’s upcoming mixtape. She spoke about the visual on social media stating:

It’s been a long time coming but we here and we litty. LINK IN BIO ⚠️⚠️⚡️there’s also a sneak preview of another song in the Music V 🤠⚠️

Watch the “Awake” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.