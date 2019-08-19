Vado and Jim Jones links up for a new connect for a new GP Beat Bangerz-produced collab titled “Jeff Hamilton”.

Named after the famed designer who created the loud and iconic NBA themed jackets worn by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, Snoop Dogg and more.

You can stream “Jeff Hamilton” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



