iHeart Radio’s Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert will take place Saturday, October 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Today they announced the official lineup, which will be headlined by Migos and feature performances by Meek Mill, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay and Davido. There will also be more artists announced soon to the already star-studded lineup.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, August 22 at 10 am local time.