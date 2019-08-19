Three 6 Mafia Announce Upcoming Reunion Tour

Three 6 Mafia just announced their upcoming reunion tour. This time with both Juicy J & DJ Paul on board. The two have had their difference and disagreements since 2012 with Paul even putting out an album with a new group name Da Mafia 6ix. Juicy J took to Instagram to announce the upcoming tour with the caption:

“THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION TOUR!”

The tour will feature the groups original members, Juicy J, Crunchy Black, DJ Paul and Gangsta Boo, along with special guests DMX, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat.

Only the October 12th date in Mississippi has been announced so far. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd on Ticketmaster.com. Stay tuned for the rest of the dates and cities to be announced.