Last month, Akon gave fans two new singles titled “Wakonda” and “Low Key”. Off of his upcoming album AKONDA, Here is the official video for the record “Wakonda”. Directed by Mazi O and featuring a cameo by Michael Blackson.

His new album Negreeto hits stores at the end of the month.

Watch the “Wakonda” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.