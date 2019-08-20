Black Milk continues to push his new EP titled DiVE as he premiere the official video for his track “Relate (Want 2 know)” featuring his younger brother MAHD. He spoke about the record via Instagram stating:

“So this song/video is kinda special. Decided to do a track w/ my blood, my younger brother MAHD for the first time. Playing w/ this double meaning of “Relate.” Speaking bout some relatable things w/ someone I’m related to. Side note, he didn’t tell me he could snap for a while, w/ bars like, “a homie doing 10 cuz another dropped a dime like his name was number 9 Rajon Rondo” 😖😖😳”

Watch the “Relate (Want 2 know)” video below and download DiVE now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.