Cousin Stizz delivers a new short film for his project Trying To Find My Next Thrill. He songs “The Message” and “Beamin” play the soundtrack for nostalgic clip. Directed by Gilad Haas. The announced the visual via Instagram:

Trying To Find My Next Thrill, the short film…..this 1 means a lot to me…

Watch the short film below and download Trying To Find My Next Thrill now on Apple Music/Google Play.