Slim Thug continues to push his latest mixtape King Of The Nawf with the official video for his single “Water” featuring his fellow Houston native Killa Kyleon.

💦💦💦💦 My favorite rappers are from my city 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 #HometownPride

Watch the “Water” video below and download King Of The Nawf now on Apple Music/Google Play.