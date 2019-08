Mike Epps follows in Lil Duval’s footsteps with comedian putting out new music as he calls on Dungeon Family’s Big Boi & Sleepy Brown for his new single “We Goin Out”.

This is Mike’s first new single since his 2014 collab with T-Pain titled “That’s What She Said”.

You can stream “We Goin Out” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.