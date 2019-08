In this episode:

On the third episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma & Jinx sound off on the following topics: Joe Budden & Nicki Minaj (3:49), A$AP Rocky Verdict (31:45), Black Excellence (43:23), Young Jeezy Retiring (45:34), Drake & The Beatles (55:31), New Artists Going Viral (1:10:03), Jay Z & The NFL (1:21:00)