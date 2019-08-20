Many people have voiced their opinion about Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s deal with the NFL and his possibility of becoming an owner of an NFL team. Killer Mike was invited to HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher to do that as well. Mike, to some people’s chagrin, supports Jay’s latest business move. He explained:

“Jay-Z is one of us that made it out the streets, made it in the rooms, and he did what he could when he should. [His] play, I believe, not only gives us a seat at the table and it doesn’t destroy what Kap knelt for.”

He also talks about gun control in America, weed, Corey Booker & more. Watch the full segment below