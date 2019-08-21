In this episode:

After a seemingly long weekend, the guys begin this episode with Variety Magazine’s claims of Conan O’Brien leading the charge in podcast [not really] (14:47). They also discuss new music from Snoh Alegra (21:42) and Swae Lee (30:46), DMX not being on Ebro and Rosenberg’s greatest rappers list (1:00:25), Funk Flex’s comments on Jay-Z (82:35), their conversation with Mike Tyson (102:00) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Mac Ayers – “Summertime” Rory: Samm Henshaw – “The World Is Mine” Mal: SAINt JHN (ft. A Boogie) – “Monica Lewinsky” Parks: Snoop Dogg – “Let Bygones Be Bygones”