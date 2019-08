Bishop Nehru returns with his latest #NehruvianTuesday release titled “Wait…”. He shared the record with the message”

“Yerrrr, what’s good everybody? Back with some more music for you guys for. Make your own interpretation of the song and let me know what you feel from it. A big wave of music is coming soon I promise. Let’s get it Nehruvians, hold it down.”

You can stream “Wait…” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.