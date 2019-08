THEY. return with a seductive new single titled “Stop Playin'”. Member Drew Love spoke about the single:

“My favorite records were always the ones you could bump in the bedroom and in the whip. A lot of pent up sexual energy went into this record, let’s just say that.”

Dante Jones added.

“We’re kicking off a new era with this one. We been in the studio putting the finishing our next project for a while now and it’s finally ready to go.”

You can stream “Stop Playin'” below.