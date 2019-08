XXXTentacion’s record “#ProudCatOwner.” was originally released after someone hacked his SoundCloud account back in December of 2017. Today the official remix is release featuring XXL Freshman Rico Nasty.

The remix will be one of the bonus tracks on the Deluxe Anniversary Edition of XXXTentacion’s ? album set to be released on Sept. 6.

You can stream below and download it now on Apple Music.