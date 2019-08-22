Common will be releasing his new album Let Love album on August 30. He decides to dedicate his latest release to his daughter with the visual for “Show Me That You Love” featuring Jill Scott & Samora Pinderhughes. Directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph. He had this to say about the video:

When I became a parent, I thought that I would be the one teaching my daughter. Boy was I wrong! My daughter has become one of my favorite teachers along with LIFE.

This follows his appearance on The Tonight Show with Swizz Beatz performing their collab “Hercules”.

Watch the clip below and pre-order Let Love now on Apple Music/Google Play.